NBA Playoffs: Nikola Jokic Blows By Carmelo Anthony and Throws Down a Dunk in Nuggets Trail Blazers Game

The Denver Nuggets are in Portland against the Trail Blazers for Game 4 on Saturday, and during the game, Nikola Jokic had a beautiful play, blowing by Carmelo Anthony and then throwing down a dunk.

The video of the play can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the Nuggets' Twitter account.

The Trail Blazers were 4.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 on Saturday in Portland, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball