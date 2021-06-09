NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Status For Game 2 Against Suns

Michael Porter Jr. is expected to play in Game 2 for the Nuggets against the Suns.



Micahel Porter Jr. is expected to play for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

The status of Porter Jr. for the game can be seen below by FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns own a 1-0 series lead after their 122-105 win in Game 1 on Monday evening in Arizona.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

