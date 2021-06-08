NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Pre-Game Outfit Before Suns Game

The Nuggets will play the Suns in Game 1 in Phoenix.

The Denver Nuggets will begin their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Monday evening.

Nikola Jokic has had one of the best years out of any player in the NBA this season, and before the game, the Nuggets shared a photo of him walking in the arena.

The post of Jokic and his pre-game outfit can be seen below from the Nuggets' Twitter account.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

