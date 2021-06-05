NBA Playoffs: Point Spread For Bucks And Nets Game 1

The Brooklyn Nets are 4-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are the two teams that everyone has been waiting to see square off in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Nets have Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden (don't forget about Blake Griffin too), and the Bucks have back-to-back MVP award winner Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The first game of the series will tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time on TNT.

The Nets are 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

