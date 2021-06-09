NBA Playoffs: Rudy Gobert With a Buzzer Beating Block In Jazz Clippers Game 1

Rudy Gobert saved the day at the buzzer for the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert saved the day doing what he does best on Wednesday evening during Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Utah.

The Jazz won 112-109 after the two-time NBA Defensive Player of The Year Gobert blocked Marcus Morris' attempt to tie the game with a three-pointer.

The highlight can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

