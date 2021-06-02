NBA Playoffs: Russell Westbrook's Outfit Before Wizards 76ers Game

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards will look stay in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday with an elimination game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards trail the Philadelphia 76ers 3-1 in their playoff series, which could end on Wednesday.

If the 76ers win Game 5, they will send the Wizards home.

Before the game, the Wizards posted Westbrook's pre-game outfit, which can be seen in a video from their Twitter account below.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 6-point home favorites over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

