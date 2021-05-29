NBA Playoffs: Spike Lee At Knicks and Hawks Game in Atlanta
Spike Lee made the trip down to Atlanta to see his Knicks.
New York Knicks super-fan Spike Lee traveled down to Atlanta to see his Knicks play the Hawks in Game 3.
With the Knicks in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, it only makes sense that he catches all the games that he can.
However, there has not been much to cheer for on Friday for Lee.
The photo of Lee at the game can be seen below from B/R Kicks.
The Knicks trail the Hawks 58-44 at halftime.
The Hawks were 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
