NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Gets Injured in Lakers Game

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns had to head to the locker room due to a shoulder injury on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers in Phoenix, Arizona.

The picture of Paul on the ground in pain from his shoulder can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The status of Paul can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

