NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Injury Status Against Lakers

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns injured his shoulder in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the All-Star point guard has played in every game of the series.

For Sunday's Game 4 contest, Paul is listed as questionable, and his status for the game can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites over the Suns in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

