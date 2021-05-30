Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Injury Status Against Lakers

Chris Paul is questionable for Game 4.
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns injured his shoulder in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the All-Star point guard has played in every game of the series.

For Sunday's Game 4 contest, Paul is listed as questionable, and his status for the game can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites over the Suns in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16135462_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Injury Status Against Lakers

USATSI_16134636_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons Does The Too Small Gesture After Scoring Over Wizards' Russell Westbrook

USATSI_16051425_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Dwight Howard's Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers and Wizards Game

USATSI_16076850_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid Pre-Game Outfit Before Wizards Game

USATSI_16134636_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Ben Simmons' Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers and Wizards Game

USATSI_16094921_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Russell Westbrook's Pre-Game Outfit Before Wizards Play 76ers

USATSI_16051092_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Wizards

USATSI_16059768_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Official Injury Status For 76ers Game

USATSI_16027162_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Starting Lineup Against 76ers With Russell Westbrook Playing