NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Injury Status for Game 6 Against Lakers

Chris Paul will play in Game 6 against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The Phoenix Suns blew the Los Angeles Lakers out in the desert in Arizona on Tuesday night 115-85.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Suns.

For Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday, Chris Paul has been announced as playing (see Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).

Paul has been a regular on the injury report in the series but has yet to miss a game.

The Lakers are 2-point favorites in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

