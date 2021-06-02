NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Injury Status for Game 6 Against Lakers
Chris Paul will play in Game 6 against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
The Phoenix Suns blew the Los Angeles Lakers out in the desert in Arizona on Tuesday night 115-85.
The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Suns.
For Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday, Chris Paul has been announced as playing (see Tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).
Paul has been a regular on the injury report in the series but has yet to miss a game.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
The Lakers are 2-point favorites in Game 6, according to FanDuel.
