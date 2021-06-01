Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Reveals His Status for Game 5 Against Lakers

Chris Paul says that he will play on Tuesday night against the Lakers.
Author:
Publish date:

Chris Paul has been banged up for the Phoenix Suns since hurting his shoulder in Game 1, but he still has yet to miss a game.

After scoring 18 points and dishing out nine assists in Game 4's win, Paul says on Tuesday that he will play in Game 5.

The quote from Paul on Tuesday can be read in a Tweet below from Duane Rankin of azcentral.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 5 on Tuesday over the Lakers, according to FanDuel.

USATSI_16135462_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Reveals His Status for Game 5 Against Lakers

USATSI_16178877_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Suns

USATSI_15767109_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Draft UConn's James Bouknight in Mock Draft

USATSI_16179786_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Injury Status Against Lakers in Game 5

USATSI_16186237_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Fan Runs on Floor in 76ers Wizards Game

USATSI_16085468_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Smacks Himself With a Water Bottle During Loss to Clippers

USATSI_16084658_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: "I played Terrible" Mavericks' Luka Doncic Speaks After Loss to Clippers

USATSI_16132200_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Steps on Celtics' Logo

USATSI_16118128_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Injury Status Against 76ers