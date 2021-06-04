NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Speaks After Defeating Lakers

The Suns ended the Lakers season on Thursday night.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 to win their first-round series in Game 6.

Paul had eight points and 12 assists.

After the game, Paul spoke to reporters, and the whole session can be watched here.

"This team, we're a complete team been through a lot, our first year together, coach getting his first series win as a coach it's big," Paul said post-game.

