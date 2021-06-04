NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Says "I Know He Was Here Tonight" About Kobe Bryant After Beating Lakers

Devin Booker and the Suns beat the Lakers in Game 6.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns knocked the Los Angeles Lakers out of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night, and Booker had 47 points and 11 rebounds.

After the game, Booker mentioned Laker legend, Kobe Bryant.

"I know he was here tonight," Booker said post-game.

