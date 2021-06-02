NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Lakers

The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns have a chance to takes a 3-2 advantage over the Los Angeles Lakers with a win on Tuesday night.

The series is currently tied 2-2.

For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 5 on Tuesday over the Lakers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

