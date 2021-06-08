NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 on Monday night.

The Phoenix Suns will welcome the Denver Nuggets to Arizona on Monday evening for Game 1 of their second-round series.

For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup, and their full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns are coming off of a series win over the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball