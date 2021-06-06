NBA Playoffs: "That S--t's Over" Clippers' Coach Tyronn Lue Says of Last Year's Playoff Meltdown After Beating Mavericks
Last season in the NBA bubble, the Los Angeles Clippers lost a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets and lost their Game 7 matchup.
This season, the Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 to advance to the second round.
After the game, head coach Tyronn Lue said the team is moved on from last year's meltdown when he was an assistant coach on the team.
"Last year was last year," Lue said post-game. "We talked about it when the season started; that's over. We've gotta look going forward we can't keep looking behind and what happened in the bubble, that s--t's over."
The video of Lue speaking post-game can be seen from Bleacher Report below.
The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
