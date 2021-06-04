NBA Playoffs: The Suns Ended Lakers' LeBron James Streak
LeBron James had never lost a first round series, until Thursday evening.
LeBron James had been 14-0 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs until the Lakers lost to the Suns 113-100 on Friday night.
The Suns now advance to the second round, and the Lakers will not get a chance to defend their NBA Championship.
The Tweet about James falling to 14-1 in the first round can be seen below from The Atheltic.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
The Lakers were 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
