NBA Playoffs: The Suns Ended Lakers' LeBron James Streak

LeBron James had been 14-0 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs until the Lakers lost to the Suns 113-100 on Friday night.

The Suns now advance to the second round, and the Lakers will not get a chance to defend their NBA Championship.

The Lakers were 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

