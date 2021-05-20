NBA Playoffs: Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

Donovan Mitchell expects to play in the first game of the playoffs.

The Utah Jazz will hopefully have All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell for their first playoff game on Sunday.

The Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies, depending on who wins their play-in game on Friday evening at Golden State.

Mitchell missed the final 16-games of the season for the Jazz, who finished as the number one seed in the Western Conference.

Having Mitchell back healthy for the playoffs will be massive in the chances for the Jazz to advance.

Mitchell not only expects to play but practiced on Thursday.

The status of Mitchell for Game 1 of the playoffs and the fact that Mitchell practiced on Thursday can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The injury he's been dealing with has been his ankle.

