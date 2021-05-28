NBA Playoffs: Walt Frazier Incredible Suit for Knicks and Hawks Game
Walt Frazier wore an incredible suit for Game 3 in Atlanta.
Walt Frazier is known for his remarkable suits, and on Friday night in Atlanta for Game 3 with the Hawks and New York Kicks, it was no different for the Basketball Hall of Famer.
The video of Frazier's remarkable suit ahead of Game 3 with the Hawks in Atlanta can be seen in a post embedded below from the Knicks on MSG's official Twitter account.
The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
