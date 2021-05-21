NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Official Status Against Grizzlies

Damion Lee is available, but not expected to play on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for their do-or-die play-in game.

The winner of the game heads to play the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series for the regular NBA Playoffs that beings over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the loser will have their season officially ended at the final buzzer on Friday.

Warriors' guard Damion Lee had been doubtful and then questionable, and now he has been announced as available but not expected to play.

The status of Lee against the Grizzlies can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball