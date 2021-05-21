NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Official Status Against Grizzlies
Damion Lee is available, but not expected to play on Friday.
The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for their do-or-die play-in game.
The winner of the game heads to play the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series for the regular NBA Playoffs that beings over the weekend.
Meanwhile, the loser will have their season officially ended at the final buzzer on Friday.
Warriors' guard Damion Lee had been doubtful and then questionable, and now he has been announced as available but not expected to play.
The status of Lee against the Grizzlies can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.