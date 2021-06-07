NBA Playoffs: Will Barton's Status For Nuggets Suns Game 1

Will Barton will miss Game 1 between the Suns and Nuggets on Monday.

The Denver Nuggets will be without Will Barton for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Monday night.

Barton is out with a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are coming off of a series win over the Portland Trail Blazers while the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Suns are 5-point favorites in Phoenix on Monday night against the Nuggets, according to FanDuel.

