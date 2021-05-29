NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Bradley Beal Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers Game

The Wizards host the 76ers for Game 3.

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards will host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 on Saturday evening in Washington.

After losing the first two games, they will hope to save the series by winning Game 3.

Before the game, the Wizards posted Beal's pre-game outfit to their Twitter account (see below).

The Philadelphia 76ers are 7-point road favorites against the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Saturday night for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

