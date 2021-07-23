Los Angeles Lakers Report: DeMar DeRozan And Kyle Lowry Reportedly Interested In Joining Lakers

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

DeRozan and Lowry spent many years together on the Raptors in Toronto, and Lowry still remained in Toronto while DeRozan has played for the San Antonio Spurs since 2018-19.

