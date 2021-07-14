NBA Report: Los Angeles Lakers Interested In Lonzo Ball?

NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that the Lakers are expected to show interest in Lonzo Ball.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to show interest in upcoming restricted free-agent Lonzo Ball.

The article from Stein can be read in the hyperlink which goes to his Substack, and the Tweet from Stein with his entire article can be seen embedded below in a Tweet.

Hoop Central also shared a Tweet about Stein's report in a Tweet below.

Ball was the 2017 number two overall pick of the Lakers and spent the first two years of his career there.

He was traded in the Anthony Davis trade to the New Orleans Pelicans, which paired Davis and LeBron James.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

