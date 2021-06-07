NBA Report: Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Frustrated With Role
The Dallas Mavericks had their season end on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles when they lost Game 7 by a score of 126-111.
Luka Doncic had 46 points and 14 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, but their efforts were not enough to fend off the Clippers.
After the game, ESPN's Tim MacMahon wrote an article on the Mavericks, and shared some interesting tidbits about Porzingis.
The full article from MacMahon can be read in the hyperlink above, and the Tweet from MacMahon can be seen embedded above.
Bleacher Report pointed out one of the more interesting notes in MacMahon's story on ESPN and that can be seen below.
More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
