NBA Suns-Bucks: Devin Booker Just Broke An NBA Record

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are playing Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Devin Booker has now scored more points in his first playoffs than any other player has in their first playoffs in NBA history.

The stat can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from StatMuse.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are playing Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

