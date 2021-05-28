NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Nerlens Noel Updated Status Against Hawks

Nerlens Noel will be a game-time decision on Friday for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks.

The New York Knicks will make Nerlens Noel a game-time decision for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks.

He had initially been on the injury report as probable, and if he plays, he could see limited minutes.

The status of Noel can be seen below in two Tweets from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

