Pacers And Hawks Play On Tuesday

On Monday The Hawks Lost To The Celtics And The Pacers Lost To The Knicks Now Both Teams Will Play On Tuesday
The Indiana Pacers will play their second NBA Summer League game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Pacers lost 94-86 on Monday, because they could not contain Immanuel Quickley who went off for 32 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the Hawks fell to the Boston Celtics by a score of 85-83.
They were led by 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Jalen Johnson who went off for 20 points and ten rebounds.
The way the Pacers let Obi Toppin get 22 points and nine rebounds on Monday could lead to a huge game once again for Johnson.
Pacers fans will also get another look at Chris Duarte, who was the team's 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft last week and had 14 points, two steals and two blocks on Monday against the Knicks.
The game is scheduled for 6 P.M. Eastern Time and will be broadcasted on NBA TV.
