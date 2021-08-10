Pacers And Hawks Play On Tuesday

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
On Monday The Hawks Lost To The Celtics And The Pacers Lost To The Knicks Now Both Teams Will Play On Tuesday

On Monday The Hawks Lost To The Celtics And The Pacers Lost To The Knicks Now Both Teams Will Play On Tuesday

The Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers will both play their second NBA Summer League games on Tuesday. On Monday, the Pacers lost to the New York Knicks and the Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics.
Author:
Publish date:
The Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers will both play their second NBA Summer League games on Tuesday. On Monday, the Pacers lost to the New York Knicks and the Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics.

The Indiana Pacers will play their second NBA Summer League game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. 

The Pacers lost 94-86 on Monday, because they could not contain Immanuel Quickley who went off for 32 points and eight assists. 

Meanwhile, the Hawks fell to the Boston Celtics by a score of 85-83. 

They were led by 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Jalen Johnson who went off for 20 points and ten rebounds. 

The way the Pacers let Obi Toppin get 22 points and nine rebounds on Monday could lead to a huge game once again for Johnson. 

Pacers fans will also get another look at Chris Duarte, who was the team's 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft last week and had 14 points, two steals and two blocks on Monday against the Knicks. 

The game is scheduled for 6 P.M. Eastern Time and will be broadcasted on NBA TV.


Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
  • HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16476742_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers And Hawks Play On Tuesday

USATSI_15426045_168388303_lowres
News

Looking Back On The Caris LeVert, James Harden And Victor Oladipo Trade

USATSI_15558701_168388303_lowres
News

Mistakes: Victor Oladipo Turned Down Big Money And Dennis Schroder Did The Same With The Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15630656_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Could Not Contain Obi Toppin Who's Red Hot Right Now

USATSI_16154503_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Made Immanuel Quickley Of The Knicks Look Like A Star On Monday

USATSI_16477519_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Duarte Had A Ridiculous Block Against The New York Knicks On Monday

USATSI_10801356_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Indiana Pacers Score On Their Own Basket Against The New York Knicks On Monday Afternoon

USATSI_16537416_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Fall To Knicks In First Summer League Game

USATSI_16477950_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying After The New York Knicks Win Over The Indiana Pacers