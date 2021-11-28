Publish date:
Pacers And Bucks Starting Lineups
The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups.
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis on Sunday evening, and for the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
Read More
The Bucks come into the game with a 12-8 record in their first 20 games of the season after winning the NBA title last year.
As for the Pacers, they are 9-12 in their first 21 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.