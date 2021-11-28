Pacers And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Indianapolis on Sunday evening, and for the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The Bucks come into the game with a 12-8 record in their first 20 games of the season after winning the NBA title last year.

As for the Pacers, they are 9-12 in their first 21 games.

