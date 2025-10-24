Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard Ruled Out vs Thunder With Injury
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is ruled out for the rest of Thursday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a shoulder injury.
More news: Pacers Cut Ties with Key Guard Despite Major Injury Issues at the Position
Nembhard was not on the court to start the second half. Ben Sheppard started in his place.
It appears that the young guard suffered the injury in the first half. He was limping before halftime.
The severity of the injury is unclear at the moment. Nonetheless, it is not a great sign that the 25-year-old guard will miss the rest of the game.
More news: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Considered Stepping Away From Team Last Season
Nembhard will finish the game with four points, with all his points coming from the free throw line. He finished the game going 0-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-2 from beyond the arc.
Nembhard entered his fourth season in the league, all with the Pacers. Last season was his best, averaging a career-high 10.0 points per game, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from beyond the arc in 65 games and 28.9 minutes of action.
There were big expectations for Nembhard, at least initially speaking, as they will be without Tyrese Haliburton for the entire season. Haliburton is recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season.
The last thing the Pacers need is for them to be without another one of their guards for an extended period of time.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visitIndiana Pacers on SI.