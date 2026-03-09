Indiana Pacers Slide as 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Odds Rise

The Indiana Pacers are making a real argument to be the worst team in the NBA this season.

The Pacers could become the first team in the Eastern Conference to reach 50 losses this season if they don't beat the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night. Power rankings across the internet have the Pacers and Kings as the bottom two teams in the league.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (30, no change)

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"With the Jazz beating the Wizards on Thursday and the Nets’ incredible comeback in Detroit over the weekend, the Pacers are the only team without a win (they’re 0-9) since the All-Star break. Seven of those nine losses have come against other teams with losing records," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Pacers and Kings are now tied for the fewest wins (15), and they’ll meet for the second (and final) time on Tuesday, with the Pacers having won the first meeting (Dec. 8) behind 28 points and 12 assists from Nembhard. That’s the end of the Pacers’ four-game trip, and they’ll then return home and begin their only stretch of five games in seven days."

The Athletic, Law Murray (30, no change)

"The Pacers are the only team in the league without a win since the All-Star break, so they’re comfortably nestled at the bottom of these rankings. Indiana was only regular bad for the third quarter of the season overall, though the interior defense has been slammed like brakes," Murray wrote.

"If they don’t win Tuesday in Sacramento in the Tyrese Haliburton trade bowl, then they’ll have to go and upset a team that is trying to secure wins for the rest of the March schedule."

Clutch Points, Brett Siegel (29, down 1)

"As soon as Tyrese Haliburton went down with his Achilles injury, everyone knew that the Indiana Pacers would be taking a step back. The decision for this to be a gap year and completely tank was made after several impactful players, like Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard, all went down with injuries," Siegel wrote.

"After all, a team that found success through its depth is nothing when all of its key talents are injured.

"The Pacers own the second-worst record in the NBA right now, giving them a real shot at getting the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Remember, Indiana will keep their selection this season if it falls inside the top four, which have a 52.1 percent chance of happening."

Overview

It's hard to argue the Pacers not being in this position because they've only won 15 games so far this season. On top of that, their last victory came on February 11, which was the final game before the All-Star break.

This isn't exactly a bad thing for the Pacers, however, because they need that first-round pick to return to them in the draft. If they get the wrong shake in the lottery, the Pacers could be forced to give up their first-round pick in this year's draft to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac trade.

The Pacers should use the rest of the season to figure out who fits in their system and develop their young players in hopes of some of them cracking the rotation for next season and beyond.