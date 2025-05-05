Pacers-Cavaliers: Cleveland All-Star in Danger of Missing Game 2
The Indiana Pacers took home-court advantage from the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 with a stellar outing in the second-round series opener.
The Pacers will now look to move up 2-0 in the series, and they may have an advantage.
The Cavaliers could be without their All-Star forward, Evan Mobley.
Mobley is listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday's Game 2.
The one-time All-Star landed on the injury report due to an ankle issue.
Not only could the Cavaliers be without their star big man, but two of their key players are also on the injury report: guard Darius Garland and forward De'Andre Hunter.
Although both are listed as questionable, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson expressed genuine concern that they could miss Game 2.
Mobley was solid in Game 1 as he did all he could to lead the Cavaliers to a 1-0 lead. He recorded 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, two steals, and two assists in 36 minutes.
Hunter suffered a wrist injury in the third quarter of Game 1. He briefly exited the contest but ultimately finished the game. Hunter recorded 11 points off the bench in 30 minutes of action.
Garland, on the other hand, is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive playoff game. He missed Game 1 due to a sprained big toe. The 25-year-old All-Star has only played in two games thus far, averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 51.6 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Over the course of the regular season, Garland played 75 games and delivered steady production: 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per outing.
The Cavaliers are already in a 0-1 hole, and the Pacers will look to take advantage of every single angle they can.
Indiana played yet another complete game. All five of their starting five recorded double-digit points, led by guard Andrew Nembhard, who scored 23 big points on an impressive 7-of-10 shooting from the field.
Despite the Cavaliers' injury report, the Pacers enter Game 2 as massive road underdogs. According to ESPN Bet, the Pacers' spread is at +9.5.
