Pacers Congratulate Jrue Holiday And Bucks On NBA Championship

Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship on Wednesday evening.

The Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet congratulating Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks on winning the NBA Championship on Tuesday evening, and the post from the Pacers can be seen below.

Aaron and Justin (Jrue's brothers) play for the Pacers.

The Bucks won 105-98 in Game 6 against the Suns to win the Championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

