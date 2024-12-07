Pacers Could Be Eyeing Roster Shake Up Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers could be in line for a major roster shake-up as we head closer to the NBA trade deadline. Indiana entered this season looking to improve from their success last season but things have gone in the completely opposite direction so far.
The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago and were swept by the eventual NBA champions, the Boston Celtics. But entering this season, Indiana was seen as a team that could possibly take that next step forward as a true title contender.
Currently, Indiana holds a record of 9-14 and they are free falling down the standings. For the Pacers to get back on track, a trade could be needed.
Indiana is expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the trade deadline, especially when it comes to improving their frontcourt. The Pacers have seen multiple big men go down with injury and it has changed the way that they have had to play.
NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report put together a list of goals for each team in the league and the Pacers were to improve the roster before the postseason. Pincus listed Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker as players to watch for on the trade market who could net Indiana some help.
"The Pacers are in an odd spot. They aren't as formidable as last year when they made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Tyrese Haliburton's shooting has dipped, and the team lost depth at center to free agency (Jalen Smith leaving for the Chicago Bulls) and injury (Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman). Historically, the franchise doesn't pay luxury taxes, but Myles Turner will seek a new contract. Any trade that adds a multiyear salary may push the Pacers into the tax next season, but that may not deter the team from making improvements in the short term."
Pincus mentions Utah Jazz star center Walker Kessler as a possible player that they could trade. But Utah has held Kessler in high regard, meaning that Indiana would likely need to pay a pretty penny to land him.
But no matter what the Pacers do, it's imperative they make some type of move. The current roster may not be getting the job done so this team may need to bring in more talent to shake things up.
