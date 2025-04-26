Pacers Could be Without One Player for Game 4 vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers are in danger of playing Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks without Bennedict Mathurin.
He is listed as questionable on the official NBA injury report for Sunday with an abdominal contusion.
The Pacers are currently up two games to one on the Bucks in their first-round matchup following a 50-32 regular season.
Mathurin was a key part to the 2024 success adding 16.1 points on 45.8% shooting, 5.3 rebounds per game, and starting 49 of his 72 appearances, all up from his totals in those categories last season.
The third-year small forward started a majority of games during the first half of the season, but has since found a new role coming off the bench towards the end of the campaign.
He continued his bench play in this series that has also happened to be his first ever taste of the post season in the NBA due to missing last year's run because of a shoulder injury.
“I have a lot of expectations on myself,” Mathurin said after his playoff debut in a Game 1 win. “I think I was pretty good defensively. Like I said, the playoffs is just a different atmosphere. And just remembering all the moments of last year, not being able to play, and just going out there and playing hard defense as much as I can, I’m willing to do it to win.”
In the three games of his playoff career thus far, Mathurin is putting 12 points, three rebounds, and has yet to miss a free throw. Pacers fans and Mathurin alike will hope that the abdominal injury doesn't sideline him for Game 4 as the Pacers have a chance to take a decisive 3-1 lead.
