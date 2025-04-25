NBA 2K25 Playoff Simulation Has Unfortunate Ending For Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks, taking their first 2-0 lead in a series since 2013. They have looked dominant in both games, but both games were at home.
Pascal Siakam has been the most consistent player for the Pacers so far, scoring 25 and 24 points in each of the first two games. The Bucks don't seem to have an answer for him.
Tyrese Haliburton showed how dynamic he is in Game 2 when he scored 21 points and dished out 12 assists, as well. Milwaukee doesn't seem to know how to handle that tandem.
NBA 2K25 did a simulation of this playoff series between the Pacers and the Bucks. Surprisingly, it had the Bucks taking the series in seven. games.
Pacers fans would not be happy if the team blew a 2-0 lead and lost a Game 7 on their home court to be eliminated from the playoffs. That would certainly spark some changes in the offseason.
The good news for Pacers fans is that this is just a simulation, not real life. The game does not take into account the momentum that the Pacers have already built through the first two games of the series.
It also doesn't take into account the injury situations of both teams, aka Damian Lillard playing just his second game in a month in Game 3. While he likely will be better than he was in Game 2, he will still be pretty rusty.
Indiana feels good about where they stand as they head into Game 3 on Friday night. They know that if they can win that game, the series is all but over.
Dealing with the Milwaukee crowd is going to be tough, but that's also something the 2K simulation doesn't take into account. The Pacers have one of the best home-court advantages in the league in the postseason.
Perhaps the simulation will change if they run it again if the Pacers win Game 3. At that point, it would like go in the favor of the Pacers.
Predicting Outcome For Rest of Pacers vs Bucks Series
