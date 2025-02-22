Pacers Could Land Multi-Dimensional Defensive Forward in Upcoming 2025 NBA Draft
The Indiana Pacers are entering a crucial stretch of their season as we approach the back half of the 2024-25 season.
The Pacers will look to put themselves in the best possible position as they gear up for another deep playoff run. Indiana is in a good spot as things stand, but with plenty of games left, the Pacers could go up to the third seed if they get on a heater and if the New York Knicks stumble toward the end of the season.
Nonetheless, while that is the case, it is never too early to focus on the next batch of potential NBA stars. The NBA Draft is slowly approaching, and the Pacers have the No. 21 overall pick as things stand.
This year's draft is projected to be better than last year's, so they could still end up with a solid player in that position.
According to the Draft Digest Staff on SI.com, the Pacers select BYU forward Kanon Catchings as the No. 21 overall pick in the draft in June.
The freshman from Brownsburg, Indiana, returns to his home state in this scenario.
Catchings stands at 6-foot-9 and came into BYU as the No. 35 player in ESPN's Top 100. The four-star recruit is the first player from Indiana to play for Overtime Elite and is the only freshman in this country to go 8-of-8 from the field with at least four 3-pointers and three free throws in a win over Baylor earlier in the season.
In the season, Catchings is averaging 7.9 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.6 steals while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three in 19.4 minutes of action and 26 games.
Catchings has often been compared to Cavaliers star forward De'Andre Hunter. According to NBA Draft.net, Catchings is a good athlete and movies with good fluidity.
He is capable of making tough shots and fadeaways over either shoulder. On top of that, he can also score without having anything run for him, specifically from midrange and three-point shot range with a good arc on his shot.
As for his weaknesses, he could do a lot more work offensively as he can be tightened up as a ball-handler and is too upright when he dribbles.
Catchings is a solid prospect who has the tools to be a solid to good NBA player one day.
