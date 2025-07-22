Pacers GM Reveals Who Will Replace Myles Turner in Starting Lineup
The Indiana Pacers will have a new starting center next year, now that Myles Turner will be blocking shots and hitting threes for the Milwaukee Bucks for the next four years.
Indiana did not go out and sign a big-time center to replace him. They did re-sign James Wiseman and traded for Jay Huff, but no big moves were made at the center position.
Now, the Pacers have to figure out which of the four centers on the roster will replace Turner in the starting lineup. Pacers GM Chad Buchanan recently talked about who will likely replace him.
While speaking on Setting the Pace, Buchanan talked about who might end up replacing Turner in the starting lineup, essentially saying that it will be a center-by-committee approach.
"We had kind of contingencies, one of them being for if we do lose Myles for whatever reason, and that steered us into two different options. The center-by-committee kind of approach, which we ended up landing on, or we pursue a trade."
Buchanan and the rest of the Pacers believe that using all four centers to replace Turner's production is the best way to go about things at this moment, but that might not be the case later next season.
Later in the podcast, Buchanan does hint that Isaiah Jackson will likely get the first chance to win the starting job based on what he has been able to do in the last couple of seasons.
Indiana has to figure out which center is going to be the best for the style of basketball that they play, which is a very up-tempo style with multiple options. Jackson is a different style of player from Turner.
Jackson is a rim-runner who doesn't stretch the floor in the same way that Turner does. How they replace the 3-point ability at the five spot is going to be a storyline to watch next year.
Huff is someone who can hit threes, but he is not as experienced or as fast as Jackson. Being able to get up and down the court is a key part of what the Pacers do.
