Pacers Guard Emerges as NBA Leader in Surprising Stat
The Indiana Pacers have had a somewhat rocky start to their 2024-25 season. They currently hold a 4-5 record after a tough 103-83 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Although they’ll need to improve to match the success they saw last season, the Pacers have a solid roster with some pleasant surprises, one of which is veteran guard T.J. McConnell. The scrappy, 6-foot-1 playmaker from Pennsylvania has proven to be more than just a role player for Indiana, even leading the NBA in a surprising stat this season: paint field goal percentage.
McConnell currently tops the league in paint field goal percentage, hitting an impressive 77.3% on 5.5 attempts per game. He’s made 19 of his 24 shots at the rim and has gone 15-for-20 on non-rim paint shots, a notable achievement for a guard his size.
Known for his grit and high-energy style of play, McConnell isn’t just a scorer—he’s a player who contributes in countless ways that don’t always show up on the stat sheet.
He’s averaging 9.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists through nine games while shooting a remarkable 61.3% from the field, ranking him 10th in the league. Although he’s shooting just 33% from beyond the arc, McConnell’s focus on efficient shot selection and his relentless drive in the paint are keeping the Pacers competitive in tight matchups.
Now in his 10th NBA season and his sixth with Indiana, the 32-year-old McConnell has built a reputation as a tough, reliable presence on the court. Over his career, he has shot an impressive 51.7% from the field, proving his value as a high-percentage scorer who makes the most of his opportunities.
While he may never be an All-Star, McConnell is the kind of player every team loves to have—dependable, tireless, and always willing to make the hustle plays.
Unfortunately, McConnell was sidelined on Friday due to an illness, marking his first missed game of the season. His status for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Knicks remains uncertain. With the Pacers looking to regain their momentum, McConnell’s presence could be crucial as they prepare to take on a tough conference rival.
The Pacers have looked great with McConnell on their side. He's done some great things in Indiana, and he will be around for quite a while, as he signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension with the Pacers in late August.
More Pacers: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Calls Out Effort in Ugly Loss to Hornets