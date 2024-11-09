Pacers Guard Emerges as NBA Leader in Surprising Stat

Who leads the NBA in paint FG%? A rim running center? A freak athlete ball handler? Nope…



6’1 TJ McConnell! Shooting 77.3% on 5.5 paint FGA per game this season. 19/24 at the rim and 15/20 from paint non-rim. One of the most unique hoopers in the Association. pic.twitter.com/OyIVBrBF8e