Pacers Injury Report: Isaiah Jackson Tears Achilles, Out for Season
Against the New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers reserve power forward/center Isaiah Jackson suffered a scary non-contact injury that looked eerily similar to what happened to his teammate James Wiseman earlier this season. Head coach Rick Carlisle seemed to be fearing the worst in his postgame presser following the 125-118 Pelicans victory Friday night.
Losing Jackson and Wiseman in quick succession could prove disastrous for the team's depth. Now, it appears allowing backup big man Jalen Smith — who can score both with face-up takes around the basket and from deep, while being a solid rebounder — to depart for Central Division rivals the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $27 million free agent contract was a huge mistake.
Read More: Rick Carlisle Unsure of Severity of Isaiah Jackson Injury
Now, that appears to be true.
Sources inform Shams Charania of ESPN that Jackson has torn his right Achilles tendon, and will now be out for the rest of the season. He'll undergo surgery to correct the ailment on Monday.
In what will now be his final game of the year, Jackson had gotten off to an encouraging start before he had to leave for good. The 6-foot-10 pro scored six points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out one dime in 15:35.
The 22-year-old former Wildcat concludes his season having averaged 7.0 points on 60.9 percent field goal shooting and 50 percent foul line shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals.
Jackson was selected with the No. 22 pick out of Kentucky in the 2021 NBA Draft, and has spent all four of his pro seasons with the Pacers thus far. He is on the final season of his current rookie-scale contract, and will reach restricted free agency this summer. With his health now a major question mark heading forward, one wonders if Indiana (or anyone) will be interested in committing long-term money to Jackson.
It's gotten to the point where the Pacers are running out of healthy bodies behind starting five Myles Turner. The versatile, 3-and-D vet is a unique weapon in the modern NBA, but Indiana will now have to get creative to supplement his absence. Presumably, backup power forward Obi Toppin will be enlisted to suit up for some small ball five minutes — starting power Pascal Siakam could also serve as a fastbreaking undersized center in certain matchups.
More Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin Gets Into Scrum With Pelicans After Loss