Siakam out, How To Watch Indiana Pacers-Sacramento Kings, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Kings and Pacers have been tied together since the Tyrese Haliburton-Domantas Sabonis swap, so squaring off with those franchise cornerstones done for the season is fitting since this has been lost seasons for both teams.

Of course, the fact these seasons have been so abysmal could pay off in landing the top pick in a loaded draft, although the Pacers would only hang on to a top-four pick after adding center Ivica Zubac from the L.A. Clippers in a trade for Bennedict Mathurin and a couple of picks just before the trade deadline.

The Pacers can control their destiny in terms of securing a top-four pick by finishing with the NBA’s worst record, but need to finish behind the Kings, who are currently in the league’s basement. That could change hands if Indiana falls in Sacramento.

Indiana opened this four-game Western swing by getting crushed 130-107 at the Clippers and fell by double-digits against the Lakers and Trail Blazers. The Pacers have dropped nine straight and 13 of their past 15 since February began.

Sacramento snapped a three-game skid by defeating Chicago last time out and has dropped 20 of its last 23. The Kings haven’t won consecutive games since logging four straight victories from Jan. 11-16. They lead the NBA n losses.

Indiana added Indiana is 5-25 on the road and 4-17 against Western Conference opposition. The Lakers are 18-12 at home, but have gone a disappointing 11-11 vs. East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Kings

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, March 10, 10:10 p.m. EST, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), NBC Sports California (Kings)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), KHTK Sports 1140 (Kings)

Pacers hope to drop 50th game, fall behind Kings

The Indiana Pacers (15-49) visit the Sacramento Kings (15-50) in the final of two meetings between these teams this season.

Indiana has won three straight contests in this series between teams that know each other’s personnel well despite residing in separate leagues. The Pacers won this season’s meeting 116-105 on Dec. 8, overcoming a Russell Westbrook triple-double (24 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists) behind 28 points and 12 assists from Andrew Nembhard.

The Pacers have won the last two matchups in Sacramento, last losing in 2022. Indiana has won five of seven, losing only when they surrendered 133 or more times. Indy leads the all-time series 53-45 dating back to 1976-77, when the Kings resided in Kansas City.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Kings -3.5 (-105) Pacers +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Kings -162, Pacers +136

Total: 236.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Jarace Walker

C Jay Huff

G Kam Jones

G Ben Sheppard

KINGS

F Daeqwon Plowden

F Precious Achiuwa

C Maxime Raynaud

G Russell Westbrook

G Nique Clifford

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon Tear

Pascal Siakam: Out - Right Knee Sprain

Jarace Walker: Probable - Right Ankle Sprain, Lower Back Soreness

Andrew Nembhard: Doubtful - Lower Back Injury Management and Neck Soreness

Ivica Zubac: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

TJ McConnell: Out - Right Hamstring Soreness

Johnny Furphy: Out - Right ACL Tear

Jalen Slawson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Taeilon Peter: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Ethan Thompson: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

KINGS

Domantas Sabonis: Out - Left Knee Meniscus Repair

Keegan Murray: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Zach LaVine: Out - Right Fifth Finger Tendon Repair

DeAndre Hunter: Out - Left Eye Retinal Repair

Dylan Cardwell: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on center Ivica Zubac: "Yeah, he’ll play this season. He’s doing better, but he’s not there yet, and we’re not going to send a guy out there to play who isn’t 100 percent."