Pacers Insider Predicts Young Guard Will Take Big Leap This Season
The Indiana Pacers will be missing a pair of key starters from the 2024-25 roster that led the club back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.
All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of that Finals series against the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder, while 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner exited stage left to sign a four-season, $108.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.
More news: Pacers Land Surprising Spot in Preseason NBA Power Rankings
Haliburton has already been ruled out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. Head coach Rick Carlisle has some major rotational decisions to make for the club heading into the year. Backup guard Ben Sheppard could be a beneficiary of Haliburton's absence.
2024-25 starting shooting guard Andrew Nembhard will shift down a spot to serve as Haliburton's replacement at the point, while reserve wing Bennedict Mathurin will be promoted to a starting gig.
Beyond Sheppard, some other young reserve perimeter pieces could be in line for a serious uptick in minutes.
Sheppard, though, could face a unique opportunity to elevate his play in his third pro season, writes Jordan Morey of Pacers.com.
"After a standout rookie season, Sheppard continued to grow in his sophomore campaign," Morey writes. "Sheppard boosted his minutes, scoring, rebounding, and assists averages during the 2024-25 season, while also improving his field goal and 3-point percentages."
Sheppard's 3-and-D approach to the game is more or less a perfect fit within Carlisle's system, Morey opines. In 63 healthy regular season games (nine starts) for the 50-32 Pacers last year, Sheppard averaged a modest 5.3 points on .418/.342/.889 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.6 steals, across 19.5 minutes per. He saw his time reduced to 14.0 minutes during Indiana's Finals run.
More news: Pacers Insider Makes Brutal Prediction for Indiana This Season
“Every time he goes in any game... the guy plays the same way,” Carlisle raved, according to Morey. “He’s a relentless competitor. His energy is boundless. He brings an exuberance to the game that helps a team.”
One of Indiana's actually returning starters from last year appreciates what Sheppard can bring the team on the hardwood.
Sheppard On The Rise?
“Any time his name is called he seems to always be ready, knocking down [3-pointers], to guarding guys 94 feet, bringing energy and crashing the boards…every time he gets an opportunity he brings it,” said starting small forward Aaron Nesmith, per Morey.
Morey anticipates that Sheppard will be in line for more minutes, even though Mathurin got the starting nod over him.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.