Pacers-Knicks ECF Preview: What to Know?
Two historic rivals are about to start another chapter in what is one of the best historic rivalries in the NBA. The Indiana Pacers are taking on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
These two teams played each other in the second round of the playoffs a year ago. The Pacers won that series in seven games after winning Game 7 in Madison Square Garden. This is everything you need to know about this year's series.
Do the Pacers or the Knicks Have Home-Court Advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals?
The Knicks will hold home-court advantage for this series. They are the third seed in the East, while the Pacers finished as the fourth seed.
Read more: Magic Johnson Makes His Pick for Pacers vs Knicks ECF Showdown
How Did the Pacers and Knicks Get Here?
Indiana had a much easier time getting to the Eastern Conference Finals than the Knicks. Neither of their first two series was long, as the Pacers were able to take down the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in just five games.
The Knicks had a tougher road. They had to face the Detroit Pistons in the first round, winning that series in six games. Beating Boston was a little easier once Jayson Tatum went down, but it still took them six games to win that series, too.
Regular Season Results
The Knicks were able to win the regular season series, taking two out of three from the Pacers. All three of those matchups were prior to the All-Star break.
More Pacers news: Pacers vs Knicks Playoff History: Who Has the Upper Hand?
Indiana has played much better since the break. Two of these matchups were in the first few weeks of the season when the Pacers were very injured.
Pacers and Knicks Key Players to Watch
Tyrese Haliburton is going to be the guy to watch for the Pacers. He is the guy who controls the entire offensive game plan for Indiana with both his passing and his scoring.
Aaron Nesmith is a player to watch for the Pacers as well because of his likely defensive assignment. There's a good chance he has to follow around Jalen Brunson.
Brunson is one of the key guys for New York to watch. How well he is able to take advantage of Indiana's defense is going to be a key part of this series.
Prediction
The Pacers are one of the best teams in the league, and they are finally starting to get the respect that they deserve. Meanwhile, Knicks fans believe this is the team of destiny.
There still hasn't been a team that has been able to slow down the Pacers' transition offense. They also beat the Knicks last year, so they aren't scared of them.
Despite this being a different and a more healthy Knicks team, the Pacers should still win this series. Pacers in six.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Will Cautiously Lean on Major Advantage Against Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton Bringing Pacers Fan to ECF After Incident With Knicks Fans
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.