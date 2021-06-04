Pacers Look Back on Jeremy Lamb's Season
Jeremy Lamb finished the season averaging 10.1 points per game for the Indiana Pacers.
The Indiana Pacers took a look back on shooting guard Jeremy Lamb's season on Friday.
The 29-year-old only played in 36 games due to a knee injury but did average 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
He also returned this season after suffering a torn ACL and fracture in his knee the season before.
Below are some highlights the Pacers shared from the Twitter account on his season.
The Pacers also shared an interview with Lamb's reflection on his season.
"I don't like sitting out games, and unfortunately, this year, I had to sit out a lot," Lamb said via the Pacers.
The full video of the interview can be seen in a post below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.