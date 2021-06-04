Pacers Look Back on Jeremy Lamb's Season

Jeremy Lamb finished the season averaging 10.1 points per game for the Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers took a look back on shooting guard Jeremy Lamb's season on Friday.

The 29-year-old only played in 36 games due to a knee injury but did average 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

He also returned this season after suffering a torn ACL and fracture in his knee the season before.

Below are some highlights the Pacers shared from the Twitter account on his season.

The Pacers also shared an interview with Lamb's reflection on his season.

"I don't like sitting out games, and unfortunately, this year, I had to sit out a lot," Lamb said via the Pacers.

The full video of the interview can be seen in a post below.



