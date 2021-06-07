Pacers Look Back on The Season of Amida Brimah

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Amida Brimah.

The Indiana Pacers have been sharing video interviews with a different player every day to look back on their seasons.

On Sunday, they shared an interview with Amida Brimah.

Brimah, a 27-year-old rookie, played in five games for the Pacers this season and averaged 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

"It was a great feeling just finally getting my first NBA point," Brimah said.

The full video of Brimah being interviewed can be seen in the Tweet above from the official Pacers' Twitter account.

Below are some highlights the Pacers shared of Brimah's season, and so is the Tweet with the entire article on him.

