Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Provides Update, Caitlin Clark Impact on Haliburton Rehab, More

Nelson Espinal

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Caitlin Clark attends game three of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from his devastating achilles injury that he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Haliburton is still in the early stages of the recovery process, though he is leaning on Isaiah Jackson, Caitlin Clark, and James Wiseman for help as he progresses.

Clark and Haliburton are both going through intense recoveries. Clark is nursing a groin injury which has made her miss most of the season.

They are both helping each other during their setbacks, and giving each other support.

In other news, Haliburton himself provided an update on his injury.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Nelson Espinal
