Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Provides Update, Caitlin Clark Impact on Haliburton Rehab, More
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from his devastating achilles injury that he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Haliburton is still in the early stages of the recovery process, though he is leaning on Isaiah Jackson, Caitlin Clark, and James Wiseman for help as he progresses.
Clark and Haliburton are both going through intense recoveries. Clark is nursing a groin injury which has made her miss most of the season.
They are both helping each other during their setbacks, and giving each other support.
In other news, Haliburton himself provided an update on his injury.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Caitlin Clark Making Big Impact on Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Amid Injury Rehab
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Latest Update on Achilles Recovery, Timeline
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Says Bennedict Mathurin Will Have to Improve One Key Part of Game
Pacers' $58 Million Forward Receives Brutal Outlook for This Season
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Reveals Potential Bold Plan to Replace Myles Turner
Pacers' Pascal Siakam Posts Hilarious 5-Word Message on Social Media
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.