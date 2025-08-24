Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Latest Update on Achilles Recovery, Timeline
Two-time All-NBA Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton may be out for the entire upcoming 2025-26 season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon, but the 6-foot-5 pro is attacking his rehab with the same ferocity he's used to develop his game on the court.
At an event on Saturday, the 25-year-old Iowa State product supplied something of an update on his recovery, per Tony East of ClutchPoints.
“I’m walking now in my boot,” Haliburton explained, per Field Level Media via Reuters. “Getting closer to walking full time in my shoe. So, that’s exciting for me. It’s kind of like a new benchmark, a new achievement for me. … Just being able to walk, it’s like the small wins right now. Just taking it a day at a time. I have good days, bad days.”
Haliburton revealed that he didn't have a return timeline slated just yet, but acknowledged that he has been given major leeway.
“I obviously want to be good tomorrow but I know it takes time,” Haliburton said. “The team has already ruled me out for the year, so I’m in no rush. It’s just about getting 100 percent, not necessarily as fast as I can, but getting 100 percent is important. I don’t want to come back and be 85, 90 percent. I want to be able to come back at 100, so I’m just taking my time through that.”
In leading the 50-32 Pacers last year, the two-time All-Star averaged 18.6 points while slashing .473/.388/.851, plus 9.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 73 regular season bouts.
During the playoffs, Haliburton quarterbacked a balanced pace-and-space system all the way to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. With Haliburton and three-time All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam at the helm, the club has made at least the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons.
The Pacers next year won't be under the weight of championship expectations, largely because of the Achilles tear Haliburton suffered during the first quarter of Game 7 of the Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past June.
Shooting guard Andrew Nembhard will slide down to supplant Haliburton as Indiana's starting point guard, while sixth man wing Bennedict Mathurin is set to be elevated to Nembhard's old starting two-guard role. Head coach Rick Carlisle has indicated that he'll use training camp to determine his permanent replacement for 10-year center Myles Turner, who left in free agency for the Milwaukee Bucks this summer.
