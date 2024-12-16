Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reveals Path Forward After Consecutive Blowout Wins
The Indiana Pacers are on a roll. They've won two consecutive games, both in blowout fashion.
Granted, the Pacers have beat injury-riddled teams, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the New Orleans Pelicans, but in this league, you have to get wins when you can, and Indiana took advantage.
The Pacers have looked well, but we must take their performance with a grain of salt. Indiana's next handful of games will be tough, but they will get three days off to recover and look to carry that momentum that they've gained these past two games.
Pacers star forward Pascal Siakam revealed the path to finding consistency and getting back to their winning ways.
"For us to get back to where we're supposed to," Siakam said, "we have to put together stretches of games where we play consistently good basketball."
"At the end of the day, it's just the focus to go out there and be connected and continue to just fight for what we want at the end of the day," Siakam said. "For us to be able to win, we have to be able to get stops and we know that. The guys are doing a great job of continuing to work on that. The communication is never perfect but as long as we're covering for each other we have a better chance."
The Pacers have been one of the more inconsistent teams on both sides of the ball., However, that was not the case on Sunday, especially on the defensive end. They held the Pelicans to 14 second-quarter points on 5-for-25 shooting, continuing 1-for-8 from the point range for just 0.49 points per possession.
The recipe is there, and Tyrese Haliburton echoed what he believes is going well for his team.
"Pace, early kick-aheads, I think a lot of our possessions are ending with the ball moving," Haliburton said. "Getting side-to-side. I think we're doing a really good job of getting more high pick-and-roll. I feel like the ball is popping."
The Pacers won't have it easy. In their next nine games, they face eight teams with title aspirations or who are playoff contenders. Most of them will be on the road, so it will be a true test for Indiana in what is arguably the toughest stretch of their season.
"The road trip coming up is another challenge," Siakam said. "Play great teams on the road, it's going to show our togetherness and how connected we are as a team. This is an awesome opportunity to show it. We'll go on the road, spend some time together, play some games, hopefully get some wins."
