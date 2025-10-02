Pacers Predicted to Sign Bennedict Mathurin to Nearly $100 Million Extension
The Indiana Pacers have been hoping that Bennedict Mathurin would turn into a star scorer for the last three seasons. He has shown flashes that he could possibly turn into that at times, but it hasn't quite happened.
Still, Mathurin is one of the few players that the Pacers have who can create his own shot. He's someone who can drive to the hoop and finish through contact.
Mathurin is up for a contract extension off his rookie deal after the year is up. One pundit believes that the Pacers will give it to him.
More news: James Wiseman Receives Major Update on Competition for Pacers Roster Spot
The Pacers Are Predicted To Give Bennedict Mathurin a Contract Extension
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report predicts that the Pacers will give Mathurin an extension in the neighborhood of a four-year deal worth around $95 million.
"Bennedict Mathurin has long been more of a bucket-getter than Braun, but this past season was his first with an above-average true shooting percentage (and he barely cleared that threshold). He's also not the same level defender."
Mathurin's defense is something that could prevent the Pacers from giving him an extension at all, as is his slow decision-making. Both of those things have to improve this season.
Still, Bailey believes that Mathurin is someone the Pacers should invest in.
"But Mathurin is worth a solid investment. At 23 years old, there's still plenty of developmental runway. If he adds a bit more playmaking to his scoring, he'll be well worth this."
More news: Pacers Cut Ties With Big Man Ahead of Training Camp
The Pacers Will Have to Figure Out Who They Want To Pay Long-Term
Not bringing Myles Turner back helps the Pacers with their financial flexibility a little bit, but they are quickly coming up to a cap crunch. Right now, they aren't paying into the luxury tax.
They will end up paying in the luxury tax if they give both Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith a contract extension, anything near what they are both worth.
The Pacers have said they are willing to pay the luxury tax, but the debacle with Turner leaves that into question. Mathurin might be a cap casualty if they decide not to do that.
Last season, Mathurin averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.