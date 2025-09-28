Pacers Cut Ties With Big Man Ahead of Training Camp
As training camp gets closer, the Indiana Pacers are still trying to figure out which of their guys are going to make the final 15 roster. They have a lot of guys fighting for their NBA lives.
Training camp starts next week, and there are some major questions with the roster, especially when it comes to the point guard and center positions. The Pacers are still trying to figure that out.
Ahead of the start of training camp, the Pacers have already decided to waive one big man to make room for a point guard they wanted to sign.
Pacers waive center Samson Johnson
The Pacers have decided to waive center Samson Johnson in order to make room for the signing of Delon Wright. Johnson was only signed to a training camp deal.
Johnson never really had a shot to make the Pacers' opening night roster, but this still has to be disappointing for him. He was hoping to make a good impression on the coaching staff. Now, he'll likely sign an affiliate deal for Indiana's G League squad, the newly rebranded Noblesville Boom.
Wright was brought in after the Pacers decided not to sign Monte Morris after they discovered that he had a calf injury. He will fight for the third point guard spot with Quenton Jackson and rookie Kam Jones.
The Pacers will only keep three centers
Right now, the Pacers have four centers that they need to whittle down to three. Johnson never quite fit into that mold, especially since he wasn't very productive during his time in college.
Johnson's biggest strength is his ability to block shots, but he adds almost nothing on the offensive end of the court. The Pacers can't have someone on the roster who is a zero on one end of the court.
Last year with the UConn Huskies, Johnson averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, one assist, and 1.5 blocks per game.
